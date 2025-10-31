Diageo India ropes in Varun Koorichh as VP Marketing

Varun Koorichh has joined Diageo India as vice president, marketing - portfolio head premium and luxury.



Koorichh has been with Diageo since 2023, where he previously served as vice president marketing - category head IMFL Brands. He has also spent over 15 years at PepsiCo, leading marketing for Mountain Dew and serving in global roles such as marketing director for global customers and global flavours.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as VP Marketing - Portfolio Head Premium and Luxury at Diageo India!” he announced in a post on LinkedIn.

He began his career at Perfect Relations as an associate image manager and went on to work with PepsiCo India across marketing and regional leadership roles. His extensive experience spans India, the US, and Ireland, across brand management, international marketing, and product innovation.