Shridhar Mishra joins DIGIAD DMCC as chief business officer. Mishra was formerly the chief revenue officer (CRO) – digital news at Network18 Media & Investments.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Mishra has over 24 years of experience in digital media and advertising industries. Throughout his career, he was a part of organisations such as Zee Media Corporation, Asianet News Network, Jagran New Media, Kasturi & Sons, Dainik Bhaskar, Jasubhai Digital Media, and Spectrum Magazines.