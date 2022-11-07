DigiBoxx appoints Abhijit Ray as its Chief Technology Officer

Prior to joining DigiBoxx, he was the Practice Director at IT consultancy firm OSI Digital.
DigiBoxx, India’s first digital storage and sharing platform, has announced the appointment of Abhijit Ray as its chief technology officer. Abhijit Ray comes with 18 years of experience in IT consultancy and managed cloud services.
“Abhijit joining DigiBoxx further strengthens the core leadership this year. His experience in managed cloud services is vital as it will help us scale offerings efficiently to cater to businesses of all sizes,” said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.
In his new role, Abhijit will focus on strategy, drive adoption of DigiBoxx’s SaaS storage platform, and further strengthen the product offerings to ensure a seamless customer experience. Abhijit brings extensive experience in managed cloud services and data analytics to the table, having spent over a decade with companies like Oracle, Hitachi Consulting and Genpact. Prior to joining DigiBoxx, he was the Practice Director at IT consultancy firm OSI Digital.
“I am a team player and love simplifying seemingly challenging projects. This has helped me become a better technology consultant in cloud services for domestic and international companies. As I embark on a new path, I would like to thank the DigiBoxx leadership for their confidence in me and look forward to scaling new heights with the team,” said Abhijit Ray.
Abhijit is an Electrical Engineer from Jadavpur University with an MBA from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad.