Digit Insurance names Jasleen Kohli as MD and CEO

Prior to this, Kohli overlooked all sales and distribution channels of Digit as its Chief Distribution Officer (CDO). She has been with the company since its inception and is also the first employee of Digit. Kohli has nearly 19 years of experience in the life and general insurance industry. She last served as the Director at Allianz Technology before joining Digit as the CDO in 2017. At 42, Kohli will become one of the youngest CEOs in the insurance industry.