Digital Refresh Network appoints Rahool Talukdar as head of creative

Digital Refresh Networks, an AI-assisted content solutions company, has appointed Rahool Talukdar as head of creative.
In his present position at Digital Refresh Networks, he aims to present new stories through advertising, across a wide range of content. DRN intends to extensively delve into this area in the upcoming years, encompassing long and short-form content, commerce-related content, OTT narratives for brands, and other sectors.
With 16 years of experience in advertising across agencies of various sizes and nature, Rahool has worked for wide array of industries and clients therein like Hyatt Hotels, Reid n Taylor, Shaze Luxury, Finolex Cables and Pipes, State Bank of India, Worldoo.com, Kalpatru Realty, Kotak Mahindra Bank, White Hat Jr, Fossil Watches, Invisalign, and Jeevanlite Cooking oil amongst others.
His last stint with Dentsu saw him emerge as a creative leader in the digital space where he spearheaded a team that delivered award-winning work across social media and created a model of profitability through dynamic creative optimisation for performance creatives.
“I am excited to be a part of DRN at this stage because there hasn't been a better time to be a creative mind in the business, as the power of storytelling through content is unlocking its true potential today. I am looking forward to adding to the growth story of DRN”, said Rahool.
Barin Mukherjee, chief executive officer, Digital Refresh Network, expressed his views on the latest inclusion to 160-member content creator's team by saying, “Anticipating Rahool's guidance in driving creativity at DRN, drawing upon his extensive advertising expertise across various agencies. As a seasoned professional in the creative communications realm, he is poised to introduce a fresh perspective to the projects emanating from DRN”.