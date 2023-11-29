Digital Refresh Networks appoints Swapna Nair as National Account Director

Digital Refresh Networks an AI-assisted content solutions company that is a pioneering force in the realm of digital strategy optimization appointed Swapna Nair as National Account Director. Swapna comes with 14+ years of experience in the field of Digital Marketing. Earlier, Swapna was with Tonic Worldwide as a vice president – brands / Account Management.
In her current role at Digital Refresh Networks, she will be accountable for the overall growth of DRN and will be involved in client relationship, retention programming, planning, expansion strategy and process building for the clients.
On the new appointment Swapna Nair, national account director, DRN said “I am really excited for my new endeavour with DRN, I am thankful for Barin’s trust in my abilities and vision. I am looking forward to adding to the growth story of DRN”.
Prior to Digital Refresh Networks Swapna Nair was with DAN, digital unit of TBWA\, 22feet, Storycentre and FoxyMoron.
Barin Mukherjee, chief executive officer, DRN envisions a promising future with this appointment. He said “Looking forward to Swapna leading key accounts for DRN. She is thorough bred in the digital comms environment and would be bringing in a new dimension to the work we want to put out from DRN.”