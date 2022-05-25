Digitas India appoints Abhinav Parshad as Senior Creative Director

On joining Digitas India and his mandate ahead, Abhinav said, “My mantra has always been to work with the right people. So, joining Abraham Varughese, Saurabh Aggarwal (who runs the team in our Delhi office) and the team at Digitas India was an easy decision. I believe great ideas thrive when you have the freedom to foster a culture of collaboration and build an environment that’s full of energy and fun.”