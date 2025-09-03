Digitas India CEO Unny Radhakrishnan announces exit

Unny Radhakrishnan has announced that he will step down as chief executive officer of Digitas India at the end of September, marking the end of his five-and-a-half-year tenure with the agency and its parent company, Publicis Groupe.

In a LinkedIn post, Radhakrishnan reflected on his journey, describing it as one of continuous learning and collaboration.

On workplace culture, he emphasissed, “Before the tag of ‘Great Place to Work’, our attempt was — and continues to be — to be known for ‘Great Work and Great People to Work With’. Because people and their work make places.”

Radhakrishnan joined Digitas India in March 2020 after serving as chief people and business officer at SHEROES. With over two decades of experience in digital marketing, consulting, and technology, he began his career as a programmer in Bangalore and later worked with one of India’s first digital agencies, BOTW (Bridge Over Troubled Waters).

Previously, he spent 11 years at Maxus, where he helped build the agency into GroupM’s first media agency with integrated digital, creative, social, technology, and R&D capabilities, leading a team of over 250 people as Chief Digital Officer, South Asia.

In 2018, he took a sabbatical, during which he trained in theatre, studied public policy, and undertook consulting assignments- one of which led to his role at SHEROES.