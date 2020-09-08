Dilshara elevated to Chief Creative Officer at MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka

Sharing his thoughts on taking on the new role, Dilshara Jayamanna, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Group Sri Lanka said “Creativity is in a state of flux all over the world. New, exciting methods of serving up creative ideas are emerging with exhilarating regularity. As a big fan of change, this is both a challenging as well as exciting time to take on this role. I look forward to harnessing these newer facets of creativity to generate greater returns for our clients and continue the MullenLowe Group’s legacy of creating Sri Lanka’s best loved and most effective advertising.”