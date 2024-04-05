By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Dimple Raisurana Kapur joins Star Health & Allied Insurance as EVP and head - brand and corp comm

Her previous stint was with Pernod Ricard India as head - corporate communications.

Dimple Raisurana Kapur has joined Star Health and Allied Insurance as EVP and head - brand and corporate communications. Prior to this, she was associated with Pernod Ricard India as head - corporate communications.

Kapur has more than two decades of experience in a diverse set of communication issues across both corporate and agency roles. She has contributed to organisations such as Piramal Group, Qualcomm India & South Asia, OCS, The PRactice, Corporate Voice Shandwick PR, Genesis PR, Eshna PR, and Burson Marsteller Roger Periera.

