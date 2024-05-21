Dimpy Yadav joins Mindshare as head of strategy- digital

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Yadav was previously working as general manager at Xaxis India.
Mindshare India, a media services company, has appointed Dimpy Yadav as the new head of strategy- digital. Yadav shared the appointment news on LinkedIn.
Before joining Mindshare, Yadav spent over seven years at Xaxis India, where she held several leadership roles, eventually becoming general manager.
With fifteen years of experience in the digital advertising industry, Yadav is a seasoned professional in programmatic advertising. She has a proven track record of driving impactful, data-driven strategies for a diverse clientele, including startups and Fortune 500 companies.
Previously, she has worked with GroupM, AdGlobal360, Fashionandyou.com and others.