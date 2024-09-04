By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Dinesh Joshi joins Wipro as general manager and head of external communications

Prior to this role, Joshi was working as head of corporate communications for HP India.

Dinesh Joshi joins Wipro as general manager and head of external communications. Before this, Joshi was working as head of corporate communications for HP India.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dinesh Joshi joins Wipro as general manager and head of external communications

Joshi has over two decades of experience in media and corporate communications.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Sahara India TV Network, Zee Business, Genesis Burson Marsteller, Yes Bank, and HP.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
WiproDinesh Joshi