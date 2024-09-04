Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dinesh Joshi joins Wipro as general manager and head of external communications. Before this, Joshi was working as head of corporate communications for HP India.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Joshi has over two decades of experience in media and corporate communications.
Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Sahara India TV Network, Zee Business, Genesis Burson Marsteller, Yes Bank, and HP.