Dipashree Das moves on from Netflix

She was heading Content Marketing and Brand Marketing at Netflix.
Netflix's Content & Brand Marketing head Dipashree Das has quit the company after a 6-year stint. Das was part of the marketing team at Netflix India, based in Mumbai, where she led marketing for the business-critical Films portfolio.
Das shared about this move on her LinkedIn profile. "About a week from now, I return to a city that has always felt like home, to take on an APAC+ role at a very exciting company that is reshaping every facet of entertainment as we know it" quoted Das in the post she shared on her LinkedIn profile.
In the past, she has also held several positions with Singtel, Channel News Asia, Oak3 Films, NDTV, and Unilever.