Dipesh Doshi joins B4U as head- branded content and partnerships

He most recently held the position of national manager at Times Internet.
Dipesh has 18 years of media experience & has worked across TV, digital and print mediums and specialises in branded content business. He brings with him experience of understanding brand marketing needs and creating optimised content solutions.
His last stint was with Times Internet as national manager – Spotlight (Languages), where he was leading content solutions on the 8 languages platform. Prior to that he has worked with dynamic and new age media companies like Pocket Aces, Worldwide Media (BCCL Group), The Walt Disney Company India, Ibibo & INX News.
On joining, Dipesh said, “I am super thrilled to join B4U Network & spearhead their new vertical Branded Content. Our efforts will be to create a lot of firsts & in the process achieve new milestones with a focussed approach towards content solutions, this will open new horizons in digital & activation space which is B4Us networks new outlook. The idea is to create experiential content opportunities by optimising B4Us Network strength & constantly innovate to be relevant in this space.”
Johnson Jain said “We are happy to have Dipesh on board, his expertise in Branded Content space will certainly add great value. This year our focus will be to strengthen Branded Content vertical, there’s a huge opportunity we foresee in the space and that has been further reinforced with our recent wins. We want to help our partner organisations strengthen their brand credibility by associating with meaningful, positive & quality content, by providing creative solutions which help brands get seamlessly integrated into the proposition. We are all geared up to do some path breaking work with our esteemed partners across our Linear & Digital assets.
