Dipika Kaura joins Network18 as Editor, Standards & Practices

Kaura will be closely working with both input and output teams at CNN-News18.
Seasoned media professional Dipika Kaura has joined Network18 Group as Editor (Standards & Practices).Kaura has worked with the network earlier as well in several different capacities.
She was executive editor and head of desk at CNN-News18 before she left the group in 2020. She was also the founder member of CNN-News18 in 2005 and its sister channel CNBCTV18 many years before that.
She will work towards raising the editorial standards of the news channel, which has occupied the leadership position in English TV news genre for the past few weeks.
With her wide newsroom exposure and experience, Kaura will add to the editorial gravitas of the channel. All reporters’ enterprise stories will be vetted by her before they go on air