Dipti Rode joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as senior creative director

She was previosuly the creative director at Wondrlab owned What’s Your Problem.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has bolstered its creative team with the appointment of Dipti Rode as a senior creative director.
Rode joins the Publicis-owned agency from What’s Your Problem (WYP), a Mumbai-based integrated agency that is now part of Wondrlab. She was its creative director for nearly two-and-half-years starting from October 2018.
In a career spanning over a decade, Rode has worked at agencies such as Publicis Ambience, Mudra Communications, and think why not.