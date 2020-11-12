Discovery's Marketing Head Vednarayan Sirdeshpande joins WhiteHatJr.

Vednarayan Sirdeshpande from Discovery has recently joined edtech major company WhiteHatJr. as global head of brand marketing. Ved joined Discovery as marketing head in Dec 2016 and subsequently had his role expanded to manage original content for the premium networks (Discovery Channel, Animal Planet & TLC). Over the past 3+ years he has led brand marketing, IP creation & digital marketing across all network brands.He has executed some of the most talk-worthy marketing campaigns like Man vs Wild with PM Modi, Into the Wild with Superstar Rajnikanth.