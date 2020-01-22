Discovery's Vikram Tanna moves on

With over two decades in the broadcast, gaming and online industries Tanna has had stints with Star India, Zapak and Viacom in the past. Prior to his stint with Discovery, Tanna was Senior VP at Star India where he led product and revenue for three major channel clusters - Hindi Movies and Music, and HSM Regional Channels (West Bengal and Maharashtra). During his stint at Star India, he also led the revenue function for other verticals including digital, events and English premium content.