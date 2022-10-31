By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Disney+ Hotstar’s brand marketing head Viswanathan V has decided to move on

He quits the video streamer after a nearly two-and-a-half-year stint.

Viswanathan V has announced on LinkedIn his departure from Disney+ Hotstar after a 2.5 year stint. The video streamer’s head of brand marketing, in his post, said:

Going from the familiar, highly structured, and fairly predictable environment of my past org, to this absolutely manic, frenetic and audacity-fueled place that was Hotstar…

That too at the beginning of a pandemic, which injected steroids into an already crazed OTT segment in the country.

It felt disorienting. Made me rethink my choices.

But over the coming days and weeks, I started getting used to, and then loving the madness (not entirely bereft of method) that this place served up constantly.

I had wonderful mentors, leaders and team members who helped me, first gather my bearings, and then contribute to key agendas that played a part in making Hotstar the largest OTT subscription brand in the country.

As I leave this place, I am overcome with a profound sense of Gratitude - for the opportunity of witnessing and contributing to this crazy journey.

He’d joined Disney+ Hotstar after a 12-year stint at Unilever where his last known designation was the global brand director of Radiant (Rin in India).

Stuck with an advertising agency and looking to change? Let afaqs! marketplace assist you
Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Disney+ HotstarViswanathan V