Disney+ Hotstar's ex CEO Sajith Sivanandan joins Jio Mobile Digital Services

Sajith Sivanandan, former CEO of Disney+ Hotstar, has joined Jio Mobile Digital Services as president. Sivanandan confirmed the move on LinkedIn, calling it an exciting opportunity to develop scalable, AI-powered digital services for Jio Mobile.

Sivanandan joined Disney+ Hotstar in October 2022 and served as its CEO until December 2024. During his tenure, he spearheaded the platform's business operations in India, set strategic priorities, and outlined a growth-oriented product roadmap. He also collaborated closely with local leadership in international markets and the Disney+ team in the US to drive Disney+ Hotstar’s sustained growth.

Sivanandan brings extensive experience in strategic business and leadership roles across global markets. Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, he spent over 15 years at Google, where he served as managing director and business head of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives for the APAC region. His professional journey began with Star TV India in 1996.