Disney+ Hotstar's Shweta Poojari moves on

Disney+ Hotstar's head of PR and publicity, Shweta Poojari has moved on after working with the company for nearly two years.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the development and expressed gratitude to her colleagues and members from the industry.
Poojari has also contributed to agencies and corporates such as Netflix, Inox Leisure, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony PIX and AXN India, Avian Media, LINOpinion-The Lowe Lintas Public Relations Division, Good Relations India and Buzz PR- Sister Concern of Perfect Relations.