Disney names Josh D’Amaro as CEO, succession set for March 2026

The board of The Walt Disney Company has appointed Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro as its next chief executive officer, effective March 18, 2026, when he will succeed longtime chief executive Robert A. Iger.

The decision was taken unanimously at a board meeting on Monday. D’Amaro will also join Disney’s board of directors following the company’s annual meeting on the same day.

D’Amaro currently leads Disney Experiences, the company’s largest business segment, which generated 36 billion dollars in revenue in the 2025 financial year and employs around 185,000 people worldwide. A 28 year veteran of Disney, he has overseen what the company describes as the largest global expansion in the division’s history.

“Josh D’Amaro possesses a rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people,” board chairman James Gorman said, adding that D’Amaro had demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and was well prepared to guide Disney through an evolving entertainment landscape.

Iger, who will step down as chief executive at the annual meeting, said D’Amaro had an instinctive understanding of the Disney brand and the operational discipline needed to deliver large scale projects. “His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary,” Iger said.

Alongside the leadership transition, Dana Walden has been appointed president and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Company, also effective March 18. Walden currently serves as chairman of Disney Entertainment, overseeing the company’s global entertainment, news and content businesses, including its streaming operations.

In the newly created role, Walden will report directly to D’Amaro and will be responsible for ensuring that storytelling and creative expression across Disney’s businesses reflect the brand consistently while advancing enterprise wide initiatives.

“Given that creativity is at the heart of everything Disney does, she is a wonderful choice to serve in this new leadership role,” Iger said, describing Walden as a leader who commands deep respect within the creative community.

Iger will continue to serve as a senior adviser and remain on Disney’s board until his retirement at the end of 2026. He returned as chief executive in 2022 to lead a strategic reset aimed at restoring financial discipline and strengthening Disney’s core businesses, including film studios, streaming, ESPN and theme parks.

D’Amaro said he was grateful to the board for entrusting him with the role. “Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences,” he said, adding that he looked forward to building on the company’s legacy while continuing to innovate and grow.

Gorman said Iger’s tenure had been defined by growth, creativity and stewardship of the company, noting that the board had asked him to return in 2022 to stabilise the business and strengthen the leadership bench ahead of the succession.

Disney said the company was now in a significantly stronger position than it was three years ago as it prepares for the leadership transition.