Disney Star India appoints Dibyaraj Gupta as Head Creative Communications and Strategic Partnerships

Disney Star India has recently roped in Dibyaraj Gupta as head of creative communications and strategic partnerships. He joins after working with Paytm for more than a year as brand manager, where he was responsible for driving the brand mandate. At Disney Star, Gupta will be responsible for creating disruptive and edgy brand communications, spearheading the strategic partnerships mandate and will be based out of Kolkata. This is Gupta's second stint with Star India.