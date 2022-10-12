Disney Star makes key leadership changes in ad sales division

Amrutha Nair will now head entertainment - ad sales and strategy and Dev Shenoy will head the entertainment ad sales.
Disney Star has made several changes in its leadership team for its ad sales division, revealed a source close to the development. Amrutha Nair, executive vice president, has now been promoted to head of entertainment - ad sales and strategy. Dev Shenoy, who is currently the head of ad sales, TV Entertainment, has been elevated to head the entertainment ad sales.
Ankush Shetty, executive director of ad sales, Hindi movies, will now head sales for HSM GEC cluster. Meanwhile, Prashant Shetty, senior vice president (ad sales), will take on the role for Hindi movies.
After heading the western region for Star Plus, Hitesh Shetty, associate director- ad sales, will now be responsible for Star Bharat. Anuradha Mathu Agrawal will head the Marathi, Bangla and Odia channels. Milred Royan, executive director, will be in charge of Star Maa and Star Suvarna. Baagyalakshmi Nagarajan will head ad sales for the Tamil and Malayalam channels.
Samir Kadam, senior VP, will now handle network accounts and free-to-air portfolio. Nikhil Sheth, executive director, will head Brand Solutions and New Business Development.
In July, Nair was elevated as the head of ad sales for Hindi and English Entertainment, after Arghya Chakravarty stepped down to join Shemaroo Entertainment.