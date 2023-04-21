Disney Star's Anuja Trivedi joins Shemaroo Entertainment

She will be joining as the chief marketing officer from May 1.
Anuja Trivedi has resigned as the executive director, content studio strategy head, Disney Star, and will be joining as the chief marketing officer at Shemaroo Entertainment, highly placed sources confirmed. She will be taking on the new role from May 1.
Trivedi was with Disney Star for over nine years in different roles. She joined in 2013 as a senior manager, product and revenue strategy, Star Plus and climbed up the ranks. Elevated to the current role in March 2022, she lead the content studio strategy across TV and digital and across multiple languages and content formats to maximise subscriber growth on Disney+ Hotstar and Star’s network market share on TV.
Prior to Disney Star, she was working with World Gold Council, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley Advantage Services and PwC.
Both Disney Star and Shemaroo declined to comment on the development.