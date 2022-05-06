Disney-Star’s Anuradha Aggarwal joins Amazon

The former head of English, Infotainment and Kids cluster announced her new role as Director, User Growth and CMO on LinkedIn.
Anuradha Aggarwal has joined Amazon as Director, User Growth and CMO. The former head of English, Infotainment and Kids cluster at Disney-Star India announced the move on LinkedIn.
She left Disney-Star in December 2020 and was working part-time as strategic business advisor to D2C startups till March 2022. She joined Amazon in April 2022.
Prior to that, Aggarwal was the CMO at Marico from August 2015 to December 2018. She started her career with HUL as Area Sales Manager in 1998. She joined Vodafone in 2010 as Senior Vice President - Brand Communications, Insights and Online. Aggarwal joined Mondelez International in 2014 as Marketing Director - biscuits, Asia Pacific.
She holds a Postgraduate Degree in Business Administration from IIM-Bangalore and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.