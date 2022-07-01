By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Disney Star's Arghya Chakravarty steps down

He was working as EVP - Ad Sales, Entertainment Business at Disney Star India.

Arghya Chakravarty, executive vice president - ad sales, entertainment business at Disney Star India, has decided to move on from the company after. He has taken a break from work for 2 weeks as per his LinkedIn profile. Chakravarty joined the media conglomerate in September 2017. Previously he was with Times Innovative Media as CEO for 4 years.

A postgraduate in marketing from IIM Calcutta, Chakravarty is a media veteran with an experience of around 30 years in the industry. In the past, Chakravarty has also worked across organisations like Pepsico, Akzo Nobel, Tata Steel and Asian Paints.

