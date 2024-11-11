Disney Star's head of distribution Gurjeev Kapoor steps down

Gurjeev Kapoor, Head of Distribution and International Markets at Disney Star, has decided to leave the company, according to sources close to the matter. Kapoor has been a key figure at Disney Star for over 16 years, playing a pivotal role in expanding the network’s global presence across more than 109 countries.

Advertisment

His departure comes as the $8.5 billion merger between Reliance and Disney’s Indian assets nears completion, according to media reports. The merger between Reliance Industries's (RIL) Viacom18 and Walt Disney's Star India is expected to be finalised in early November after receiving regulatory approvals in India.

Kapoor led TV distribution for Disney Star across India and numerous international markets, overseeing operations in over 109 countries. He expanded the network’s presence in key regions including the UK, Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, Africa, and APAC. Kapoor was responsible for managing a revenue stream exceeding $600 million, successfully navigating the shift from linear Pay TV to digital platforms.

Before his current role, he led Star’s International Business from London. Kapoor has also held senior leadership positions at SPNI and Discovery Inc.