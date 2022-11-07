Disney Star’s Kaumudi Mahajan joins Meta

She was the senior vice president (marketing and strategy) - Marathi network.
Kaumudi Mahajan quit Disney Star last week and has joined Meta as head- entertainment partnerships. She was the senior vice president (marketing and strategy) - Marathi network at Disney Star.
“I am looking forward to my next challenge at one of the most innovative companies that help people connect, build communities and grow businesses. I am thrilled as I start this new chapter and excited on what the future holds,” she wrote on LinkedIn, announcing her exit.
Mahajan started her career as assistant manager - programming strategy at Star Plus in 2008. Over the last 14 years she took on various roles at Star Plus and Star Pravah.
As the senior vice president, she launched a new movie channel for the Maharashtra market ‘Star Pravah Picture’.