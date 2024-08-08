Disney Star's Supriya Ahuja joins SPNI as VP -Talent Acquisition and Campus Relations and Management Trainee Program

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Supriya Ahuja joins SPNI as VP -Talent Acquisition and Campus Relations and Management Trainee Program. Before this, she was associated with Disney Star for the past 12 years as head executive recruiting, TWDC Network.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Ahuja has over 20 years of experience, she has worked with organisations like Disney Star, Indus Balaji, K&J Executive Search.