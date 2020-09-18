Disney+Hotstar appoints Rasika Tognatta as VP - Marketing

Disney+Hotstar has recently appointed Rasika Tognatta as VP - marketing, lead for its premium & kids section. Rasika joins the company after working as the director - marketing at Turner International(South Asia network channels - Cartoon Network, Pogo, HBO & WB) for more than 4 years. Prior to that, Tognatta was the manager/Sr Manager/Associate Director - Marketing (HBO & WB channels) at Turner International India for around 6 years.