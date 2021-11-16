Disney+Hotstar appoints Shalini Poddar as EVP - Head of Ad Sales

Previously, she worked with Google as Head of Business Development.
Google's Shalini Poddar has recently joined Disney+Hotstar as EVP - head of ad sales, wherein she will be responsible for country ad sales revenue and strategy. She will be leading teams across all aspects of the ads business from business planning, sales, sales strategy including pricing and formats, revenue management, operations, data partnerships, programmatic, brand lab, measurement/ROI and customer marketing. At Google, Shalini was the head of business development and worked for more than 8 years with the tech giant.
Shalini graduated from Delhi University and has done her MBA in marketing from IIM, Calcutta. With an exeperience of more than 17 years across consulting, strategy, business development, sales, partnerships and marketing across industry verticals, Shalini has also worked with Accenture and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the past.