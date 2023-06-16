Disney’s Chief Financial Officer, Christine M. McCarthy to quit

McCarthy joined Disney in the year 2000 as treasurer.
Christine M. McCarthy, who worked as Disney's chief financial officer for eight years and helped the firm remain stable throughout the pandemic, when the majority of Disney was shut down, and was a significant player in Bob Chapek's removal as CEO last year, would retire on July 1, the company said on Thursday.
The 67-year-old McCarthy said that she will take a "family medical leave of absence." Although her husband's critical sickness is generally known among the company's upper echelons, Disney made no more mention of it. McCarthy, who has fought cancer twice while working for Disney, has a contract that runs until next June.
Until then, she will act as a strategic advisor and assist in "identifying and onboarding a long-term successor," according to Disney. The temporary financial director of the corporation will be Kevin Lansberry, 59. Since 2017, he has held the position of chief financial officer for Walt Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. Disney CEO Robert A. Iger issued a statement saying, "He has my full confidence."
The influence McCarthy has had on Disney "cannot be overstated," according to Iger, who named her "one of the most admired financial executives in America."
