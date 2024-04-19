Disney's Venke Sharma joins Sprinklr as VP & global head of product strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sharma held the position of executive director- consumer strategy & innovation at The Walt Disney Company.
Venke Sharma bids farewell to The Walt Disney Company following a nine-year tenure, notably serving as the executive director for consumer strategy and innovation. He now embarks on a new journey, bringing his expertise to Sprinklr, a unified AI customer experience platform, where he assumes the role of vice president and global head of product strategy.
Sharma will be responsible for refining the product narrative for Sprinklr Insights and improving GTM, simplifying implementation and driving adoption.
During his tenure at Disney, he navigated through diverse responsibilities spanning digital marketing, customer relationship management, consumer strategy, and innovation. He spearheaded the launch of "The Distillery," a command center designed to extract valuable insights from millions of consumer and consumption data points.
With more than twenty-four years of experience, Sharma embarked on his professional journey at Mudra Communications, where he assumed the role of general manager. Throughout his career, he has contributed his talents to renowned organisations such as Tribal DDB India, ARC Worldwide, Leo Burnett Worldwide, and Star TV Network.