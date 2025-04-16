Subscribe

Divij Sharma joins Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios as Head of Customer Engagement

Prior to this, he was with Amazon as Sr. Manager, Alexa Marketing & Business Intelligence.

afaqs! news bureau
Amazon Prime Video has appointed Divij Sharma as head of customer engagement. In this new role, afahe will be leading the engagement initiatives, focusing on driving customer acquisition, retention, and product marketing across Prime Video's diverse content portfolio.  He posted about this movement on his LinkedIn profile.

Sharma joins Amazon Prime Video after working for 11 years with Amazon, where his last held designation was senior manager, Alexa marketing & business intelligence. At Amazon, he worked on expanding Alexa's reach through features like voice shopping/payments and celebrity partnerships while building engaging experiences for millions of users across Echo, Fire TV, and partner devices. Prior to Amazon, he worked with McKinsey & Company for more than 1 year.

 

