Divya Agarwal moves on from Creativeland Asia

Divya Agarwal, chief strategy officer (CSO) at Creativeland Asia, has announced her departure from the agency. Agarwal, who also headed Crossbow Insights, Creativeland Asia's research and insights division, shared the news via a LinkedIn post.

Agarwal joined Creativeland Asia in August 2023. Prior to this, she held the position of India head - strategy and planning at Edelman. Her background includes leadership roles at agencies such as Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, and McCann Worldgroup. Throughout her career, Agarwal has been recognised for her strategic and planning skills, building capabilities, mentoring, and using research and insights to solve problems.