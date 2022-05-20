Divya Dixit resigns from ALTBalaji

She is currently the SVP - marketing, partnerships and revenue at the streaming platform.
Divya Dixit, SVP - marketing, partnerships and revenue, ALTBalaji, has put down her papers after spending over three and a half years with the organisation. She is currently serving her notice period and her last day is May 31.
Dixit joined ALTBalaji in September 2018 as SVP- marketing. Prior to that she was with Zee5 as VP- Marketing & DR.
She has over 20 years experience in a mix of business and building brands across multiple industries of digital, broadcasting, telecom, music and retail. Over the last two decades she has worked with Barista, Sony Entertainment Television, UTV, Star TV Network, Tata Docomo, Saregama, Percept and LeEco.
During her time at Zee5, she created and launched the streaming platform’s business and even the Zee5 Originals. At UTV Network she launched a new business channel.