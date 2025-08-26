Divyanshu Singh elevated to CEO of JSW Sports

JSW Sports, on Monday announced the elevation of Divyanshu Singh as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. He takes over from Mustafa Ghouse who has gone on to start Centre Court Capital, a venture capital fund that invests in sports tech and gaming. Ghouse will continue his association with JSW Sports in the role of director.

Singh joined JSW Sports in 2017 to establish the sales & marketing division, driving commercial growth across its athletes, programs, and franchises including Bengaluru FC, Haryana Steelers, Soorma Hockey Club, Pretoria Capitals, and Delhi Capitals. He was instrumental in scaling the Inspire Institute of Sport into one of India’s largest CSR-funded Olympic sports programs, while also launching an independent agency vertical that has since doubled in revenue, significantly expanding JSW Sports’ commercial footprint. In 2021, he took over the management of the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League, leading the franchise to a remarkable rise, finishing as Runners-up and Champions in the past two seasons. In 2023, he was elevated to chief operating officer, leading company-wide operations.

Speaking on the appointment, Parth Jindal, founder, JSW Sports, said, “Divyanshu has been a part of the JSW family for eight years, and has grown into the role. I have complete confidence that under Divyanshu’s leadership and vision, JSW Sports will keep pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in Indian sport. I wish him the best for what I am certain will be a successful chapter for both, him and JSW Sports.”

“Mustafa and I built JSW Sports together from 2012, and he will always remain an integral part to how we’ve grown. I wish him the best with Centre Court Capital. He will continue to be involved in what we do and will provide strategic direction to Divyanshu and JSW Sports.”

Talking about his new role, Singh said, “The last eight years at JSW Sports have been the best of my professional career in which we have been a part of historical moments on and off the pitch, with the single vision of driving a positive impact in Indian sport. I have learnt a lot from Mustafa who, together with Parth, have been great mentors who have built such a strong foundation for all of us here at JSW Sports.”

“Indian sport requires new imagination and an entrepreneurial spirit to solve complex issues and create value for the entire ecosystem through disruptive business models, and the next phase will be about creating self-sustainable and value creating businesses in Indian sport. My vision is to build on our legacy and establish JSW Sports as a market leader with a wider lens on sport which is not restricted to just the spectator sports market.

Having spent the last three decades in the Indian sports industry, Singh's past experiences include playing professional tennis at the national and international level with a career high rank of 24 in India and playing club tennis in Valencia, Spain. Post his professional sporting career, he took on the role of a tennis coach at Tennis Excellence, a tennis training academy start-up, before transitioning into sports business with roles in Talent Management at Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment, and new business development at IMG-Reliance.