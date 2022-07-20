DLF’s Karan Kumar joins ART Fertility Clinics

He will be based in Gurgaon, the India headquarters of the Abu-Dhabi based group.
Karan Kumar has joined ART Fertility Clinics as group chief marketing and growth officer. He was earlier the chief marketing officer of real estate development brand DLF.
The group is headquartered out of Abu Dhabi, with four centres in the Middle East and another six in India. He will be based in the India headquarters in Gurgaon.
The growth plan includes opening more clinics in Europe, other parts of Asia and other cities in India during this year.
Karan Kumar, who was the first CMO at DLF, left the company in April 2022 after a two and a half years long association. He has worked across businesses and categories ranging from FMCG, packaged foods, lifestyle, retail, and real estate.
Earlier, he was the chief brand and marketing officer at Fabindia and also worked at ITC.