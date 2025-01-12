DMart parent Avenue Supermarts names Unilever’s Anshul Asawa as CEO

DMart owner Avenue Supermarts has appointed Anshul Asawa as CEO designate with effect from March 15, 2025, as per an exchange filing.

Advertisment

He succeeds Ignatius Navil Noronha who will complete his five-year term as managing director of the company on 31st January, 2026. Asawa will succeed Noronha as managing director and CEO with effect from February 1, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Asawa has spent nearly three decades at Unilever including stints in India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom before moving to Avenue Supermarts. His most recent designation was of country head, Thailand, and general manager, greater Asia, home care.

The exchange filing said about Asawa: “During his tenure of over 15 years in India, Anshul held key leadership positions in sales, marketing and distribution. He led the digitisation efforts at HUL and was also at the forefront of leading product innovations for homecare categories and sales and distribution transformations in urban and rural markets within India. He is known for his consumer-centricity, commercial discipline, and execution focus.”