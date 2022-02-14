Do Your Thng appoints Proteek Dey as Business Head

Prior to joining DYT, Proteek built and scaled the digital hub for RF Thunder, PR & Communication agency.
Do Your Thng (DYT), a creator-first tech platform, announced the addition of a seasoned communication and multichannel marketing expert to their leadership team. DYT appointed Proteek Dey as the Business Head on February 7th. In this role, Proteek will shoulder the responsibility for all post-sale relationships and the delivery of all DYT services.
Proteek brings more than 17 years of experience in digital and integrated communication for marketing and advertising companies, implementing creative solutions and managing teams that drive revenue growth.
Ankit Agarwal, founder and CEO, Do Your Thng, said: "I am excited and delighted to welcome Proteek. He brings a proven track record of scaling client-focused marketing services and improving customer satisfaction. Combining it with his extensive knowledge of digital strategy, planning, advertising, and mobile marketing, he makes an incredible addition to the team to strengthen adoption and retention and ensure brands get the most out of our platform."
Most recently, Proteek was senior vice president of Digital at RF Thunder, India, a creative consultancy integrating traditional PR with digital marketing and strategy. Prior to RF Thunder, Proteek held the position of Business Director at an integrated communications agency, Zeno Group. Preceding Zeno, he led the digital teams for Starcom and Performics. Convonix, the global agency brands under Publicis Media.
"There is tremendous disruption occurring in the influencer marketing niche, and DYT is in the unique position to help brands tap into it. But to achieve new heights of success, we need to effectively scale our post-sales processes. I am confident that Proteek’s experience and deep understanding will help the team deliver just that. He’ll be a tremendous asset to DYT in nurturing the overall client experience," said Hemant Dua, co-founder and chief growth officer, Do Your Thng.
Before Publicis Media, Proteek held multiple roles in a multi-year tenure at Isobar, including Business Head, where he oversaw client servicing and business development. Proteek’s previous stints include associate director at Zenith Media; manager, brand and marcom at Uninor; senior account manager at BC Web Wise and account manager at Hungama.
“I am super thrilled to join DYT on its amazing journey and become a partner of growth and transformation, not just for our clients but the creators as well,” said Proteek Dey, Business Head, Do Your Thng. "I have been following Do Your Thng ever since its inception, so I am extremely pleased to be a part of it at this exciting stage of its growth. I look forward to redefining client success."