Doceree appoints Anil Dobhal as Global Chief Technology Officer

“Pharma marketing is going through transformational times with hybrid approaches taking centerstage for most business. We are excited about Anil being a part of our next crucial journey of growth and expansion,” said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. “We are focused on empowering our clients and partners with high-end technology solutions led by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Anil’s deep expertise in programmatic design will help us utilize humungous data to churn valuable insights for our partners world over, enabling them to make key business decisions and optimize business outcomes in a very secure and transparent manner.”