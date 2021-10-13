Doceree's Daleep Manhas joins Brandcare Medical Advertising

He has joined BrandCare as the India Lead for its technology business - Docintosh Talking Medicine.
Brandcare Medical Advertising, a specialist healthcare branding firm has recently apponted Doceree's Daleep Manhas as India Lead for its technology business - Docintosh Talking Medicine. At Doceree, he worked as EVP-Partnerships (Global) and as MD (India).
The appointment was announced by BrandCare on their company's LinkedIn page.
Manhas is a seasoned healthcare professional with an experience of over 2 decades. He is passionate about utilizing technology to solve complex healthcare problems. He creates, scales, and optimizes product portfolios by focusing on people, partners, and the products at hand.
Prior to Doceree, Daleep was associated with McCann Health for more than a decade. As Country Head (India), he was able to galvanize the team into a high-performing, award winning unit, with the coveted South-Asia Specialist Agency of the Year, 2018.
He closely worked with UN agencies, public health agencies, NGOs and start-ups. He was called the 'new launch man' for overseeing innumerable new launches