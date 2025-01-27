Dolly Jha resigns as Chief of Product and Research at BARC India

Dolly Jha, who served as chief of product and research at BARC India, has resigned from her position. Jha took on the role in May 2023. Before joining BARC India, she spent 13 years at Nielsen, holding various leadership roles, including her most recent position as managing director for Nielsen Media in India.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Jha holds a postgraduate degree in Management from IRMA and brings nearly three decades of professional experience spanning roles at KANTAR, ITC Foods, and Nielsen. Prior to Nielsen, Jha served as group business director at IMRB and headed the Consumer Insights division at ITC Foods.