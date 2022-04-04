Domino's appoints Gautam Soni as Head Of Media

Prior to this, he was with Samsung Electronics.
Domino's India has recently roped in Gautam Soni as head of media. He joins the QSR chain from Samsung Electronics, where he was looking after Media & Partnerships - INDIA & SAARC and worked for more than 3 years. In the past he has also worked with Starcom for a year.
A graduate from Delhi University, Soni is a brand, media and marketing strategy professional with over 12 years of experience in leading media organisations. He also had prior stints with Mindshare as media director, Jagran Prakashan as manager - brand strategy and development, Lodestar Universal, Dentsu Communications and the Nielsen company.