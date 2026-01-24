Domino’s Pizza Enterprises names Merrill Pereyra as CEO

Merrill Pereyra has started a new role as chief executive officer at Domino’s Pizza Enterprises. He will lead the company’s operations across Australia and New Zealand, which together form its largest markets.

Sharing the update in a LinkedIn post, Pereyra wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited!”

In his current role, Pereyra is responsible for performance across sales, profitability, operations, franchise partnerships and brand strength, while focusing on long-term business sustainability across more than 880 stores in the region.

Before this appointment, Pereyra worked as a strategic advisor across the Asia-Pacific region, advising boards, investors and operators on mergers, acquisitions and leadership development within the QSR sector.

Earlier, he served as managing director of Pizza Hut at Yum! Brands, overseeing markets including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives. He has also held chief executive roles at Domino’s Pizza Indonesia and QSR Brands, alongside senior leadership positions across Australia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East during a long tenure at McDonald’s.