DOMS Industries appoints Saumitra Prasad as chief marketing officer

Earlier, Prasad was leading the marketing team at Revlon.
DOMS Industries has onboarded Saumitra Prasad as its chief marketing officer. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Prasad has worked with renowned brands like Kokuyo Camlin, VLCC and Sansui India, to name a few.
He shared the appointment on his LinkedIn profile.
Prasad started his career as a product manager at Sansui India. He went ahead to work with LML, VLCC and John Keells Foods India. At CavinKare, he spent 11 years during the 2 stints achieving several successes and 4 promotions holding key several positions in marketing department.
As the chief marketing officer at Kokuyo Camlin, Prasad worked for redefining categories, brand positioning and more. He has also worked with Capital Maharaja Group and Revlon as marketing director.