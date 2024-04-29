Dot & Key Skincare ropes in Shanaya Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership combines elegance, efficacy, and innovation, appealing to the brand's target audience of young millennials.
Dot & Key Skincare, a Kolkata-based beauty startup, proudly announces its collaboration with Shanaya Kapoor, marking a milestone in both the brand's journey and Shanaya's burgeoning career. Shanaya, acclaimed for her fresh energy and dedication to wellness, embodies the ethos of Dot & Key - a commitment to effective skincare rooted in potent actives.
As the first brand ambassador for Dot & Key, Shanaya brings a sense of novelty and excitement, bridging her upcoming star power with the brand's fruit-forward approach.
The partnership signifies a union of elegance, efficacy, and innovation, resonating deeply with young millennials, the brand's target audience.
"I am super excited to become the face of Dot & Key Skincare. Dot & Key's products have seamlessly integrated into my daily skincare routine. As someone who has always incorporated homemade fruit treatments into my skincare regime, Dot & Key's fruit-infused products have made my routine hassle-free and effective. I can't wait to share my skincare experience with all."
Founded by husband-wife duo, Suyash Saraf & Anisha Saraf, Dot & Key launched in 2018, with a vision to provide the key solutions to the missing dots in the skincare routine.
Suyash Saraf, co-founder of Dot & Key, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, We are extremely happy to welcome Shanaya Kapoor to the Dot & Key Skincare family. Her energetic personality, coupled with her true passion for skincare and fruit-based beauty, syncs with our brand ethos.
With Shanaya's endorsement, Dot & Key reinforces its position as a trailblazer in personal skincare, offering a comprehensive portfolio of skincare essentials like sunscreen, moisturizers, face washes, lip balms, and beyond.