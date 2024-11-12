Dot Media onboards Danny Advani as Head of Business Strategy & Planning

Dot Media, Mumbai’s creator network agency, has appointed Danny Advani as head of business strategy and planning to spearhead its strategic expansion to establish a comprehensive Content Division. Apart from creating this new division at Dot, Danny’s role will also incorporate overseeing the verticals of talent management, IP development, channel monetisation and broadening the agency’s overall digital influence in local and international geographies.

Advertisment

With a rich background of over 12 years in the digital ecosystem, Danny has previously headed the Influencer vertical at OML (Only Much Louder) and also contributed immensely in the role of senior project head at Big Bang Social, the tech platform of Collective Artists Network. He has been quintessential in driving revenue and business at his previous organisations via upselling and closures with support of the outreach team and has shot over 200 films, digital/ TV in the past 4 years and has been a part of key campaigns over the last decade for brands like HUL, L’oreal, Oppo, Amazon Flipkart, Tinder, Swiggy, Netflix, Malaysia Tourism, Maharashtra Tourism, Google and extensively in the consumer goods category.

Commenting on his new mandate, Danny Advani, head - business strategy and planning, Dot Media said, “Dot Media has established a stellar reputation for creating a fundamentally robust organisation driven by both performance and values. I'm eager to work with this talented team where creativity, innovation, and authenticity come together to shape the future of influencer marketing, drive impactful campaigns, foster strong brand connections, and deliver transformative results that resonate with global and local audiences not just in the top and mid funnel but impact driven and feed the bottom funnel.”

Shubham Singhal, co-founder and CEO of Dot Media shares, "Danny’s expertise is pivotal to our ambition of becoming India’s largest creator network agency. His experience in both network and independent agencies especially during their integral growth phase, along with his deep understanding of the digital landscape, will empower us to accelerate our growth and expand our offerings—making Dot Media the go-to partner for brands seeking impactful influencer marketing solutions. With a strong foundation of over 200 creators across genres, Dot Media has cultivated a dynamic and self-sustaining ecosystem that delivers seamless services to clients and creators. With onboarding Danny, we are excited to embark on this next phase of Dot, to further expand our offerings and create new benchmarks in the Indian creator ecosystem.”