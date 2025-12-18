Dr Batra’s® appoints Deepak Pant as Group COO to lead global expansion and digital growth

Dr Batra’s® has announced the appointment of Deepak Pant as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 27th November 2025. In this role, he will focus on advancing the company’s mission of delivering healthcare, expanding accessibility, and contributing to the vision of providing homoeopathy as a choice of medicine.

Deepak brings over two decades of experience across consumer goods, digital commerce, and technology-driven businesses. His career includes leadership roles at Procter & Gamble Singapore, Marico Limited, Zee Entertainment, Purplle.com, and the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, where he led the personal care vertical and developed digital-first brands.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), Deepak has expertise in marketing, brand building, digital marketing, P&L management, and category development.

At Dr Batra’s®, Deepak Pant will drive growth across homoeopathy, aesthetics, products, and clinic expansion, including over 200 clinics in India and abroad, virtual clinics, and international presence. He will lead initiatives to enhance patient services and digital outreach, while overseeing core operational functions to manage patient experience and wellness offerings.

Dr Mukesh Batra, founder–chairman emeritus, Dr Batra’s® Healthcare, said: "Deepak’s operational and strategic background, combined with his execution capabilities, will be instrumental as we enhance patient experience, strengthen our digital presence, and expand wellness offerings across homoeopathy, aesthetics, products, and clinics in India and abroad."

Dr Akshay Batra, vice-chairman and managing director, Dr Batra’s® Healthcare, added: "We welcome Deepak Pant to Dr Batra’s®. As we enter a new phase of growth, Deepak’s leadership will help manage our operational excellence and scale our healthcare services within India and abroad."

Speaking on his new role, Deepak Pant, Group COO, Dr Batra’s®, said: "I am joining Dr Batra’s® to work with the team to enhance service delivery, reinforce patient trust, and drive expansion across homoeopathy, aesthetics, products, and clinic networks—including virtual clinics—in India and international markets."